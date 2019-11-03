Home Cities Vijayawada

Two swimming pools in Vijayawada to get facelift soon

The civic chief conducted a ground-level inspection in the city to take stock of the facilities being provided to the public at the swimming pool in Gurunanak Nagar.

Published: 03rd November 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Swimming pool

Venkatesh informed them that tenders will be floated soon to procure necessary fitness equipments for the proper functioning of the gymnasium.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Soon, the two major swimming pools in the city-Sir Vizzy Swimming Pool, Gandhi Nagar and the other at Gurunanak Nagar will get a facelift as municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has directed the officials concerned to improve the infrastructure of the two pools and add more fitness equipments to the gymnasiums present there.

The civic chief conducted a ground-level inspection in the city on Saturday to take stock of the facilities being provided to the public at the swimming pool in Gurunanak Nagar.

On the occasion, the public present there appealed to him to repair the defunct toilets and provide lighting facilities, fitness equipments in the gymnasium.

In return, Venkatesh informed them that tenders will be floated soon to procure necessary fitness equipments for the proper functioning of the gymnasium.

The commissioner also sought the gym trainers to prepare a detailed report on the equipments and infrastructure required for renovating the facility and make it accessible to the public. Later, he proceeded to Benz circle and inspected the green cover developed between Benz circle and Ramavarappadu Ring and expressed his displeasure towards the officials concerned over poor maintenance and directed them to serve notices on the contractor responsible for the greenery’s upkeep.

Venkatesh later paid a visit to Sir Vizzy Swimming Pool, Gandhi Nagar and inspected the facilities being provided to its users.

The pool staff sought the commissioner to take necessary steps to repair the water filtration plant and provide more fitness equipments for the gymnasium. In return, the civic chief directed the officials concerned to renovate existing pools, repair the defunct fountain and ensure greenery on the premises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swimming Pool
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp