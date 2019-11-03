Two swimming pools in Vijayawada to get facelift soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Soon, the two major swimming pools in the city-Sir Vizzy Swimming Pool, Gandhi Nagar and the other at Gurunanak Nagar will get a facelift as municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has directed the officials concerned to improve the infrastructure of the two pools and add more fitness equipments to the gymnasiums present there.

The civic chief conducted a ground-level inspection in the city on Saturday to take stock of the facilities being provided to the public at the swimming pool in Gurunanak Nagar.



On the occasion, the public present there appealed to him to repair the defunct toilets and provide lighting facilities, fitness equipments in the gymnasium.



In return, Venkatesh informed them that tenders will be floated soon to procure necessary fitness equipments for the proper functioning of the gymnasium.

The commissioner also sought the gym trainers to prepare a detailed report on the equipments and infrastructure required for renovating the facility and make it accessible to the public. Later, he proceeded to Benz circle and inspected the green cover developed between Benz circle and Ramavarappadu Ring and expressed his displeasure towards the officials concerned over poor maintenance and directed them to serve notices on the contractor responsible for the greenery’s upkeep.

Venkatesh later paid a visit to Sir Vizzy Swimming Pool, Gandhi Nagar and inspected the facilities being provided to its users.

The pool staff sought the commissioner to take necessary steps to repair the water filtration plant and provide more fitness equipments for the gymnasium. In return, the civic chief directed the officials concerned to renovate existing pools, repair the defunct fountain and ensure greenery on the premises.