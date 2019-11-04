BJP’s ‘Sand Satyagraha’ in Vijayawada today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP Andhra Pradesh leaders will stage a protest — ‘Sand Satyagraha’ — in Vijayawada on Monday alleging failure of the YSRC government in resolving the issue of sand scarcity, which allegedly rendered lakhs of construction workers jobless. The protest will be staged at Dharna Chowk at 10.30 am.

The State BJP leaders had earlier staged a novel protest by begging (‘Bhikshatana’) in support of the construction workers.

State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has also written a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking his intervention. However, with scarcity of sand still prevailing, the saffron party decided to mount pressure on the YSRC government. “Lakhs of construction workers have been at the receiving end because of the failure of the YSRC government to address the issue. That is the reason, we are staging ‘Sand Satyagraha’,” Kanna said.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary and co-incharge of party affairs in AP Sunil Deodhar took to Twitter to lash out at the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

“Rs 70,000 cr investment on data-Solar project and Rs 15,000 cr Reliance Electronic manufacturing project shifted out of Andhra Pradesh. State revenues are falling short to pay salaries and interests alone on the debt is crossing Rs 3.5 lakh crore. Please earn and spend for freebies, but don’t borrow. Wake up, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Deodhar tweeted on Sunday.