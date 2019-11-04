Eco-friendly spray to tackle mosquito menace: VMC chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an aim to check the growth of mosquitoes by destroying them at larvae stage, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has directed the officials concerned to use an eco-friendly spray named Mos Free-FX near the canals surrounding the city.

The civic body chief accompanied by health officer and in-charge biologist Ramakoteswara Rao carried out a ground level inspection at Excel Plant in Ajith Singh Nagar on Sunday to examine the effectiveness of the eco-friendly mosquito control spray in destroying the larvae.

The spray company representatives informed the commissioner that the spray constituents should be mixed with 10 ml of water and the same should be dispersed via hand spraying machines near the canals. “The spray is eco-friendly and causes no harm to public health,” an official said.

In response, Venkatesh directed health department officials to identify localities where more cases of mosquito infestation are reported and ensure that Mos Free-FX is properly sprayed so that these pests can be killed at the larvae stage. They were also directed to upload the details on the internet at regular intervals.

Venkatesh also reviewed the progress in manure production at Vermi Compost and similar such factories functioning on the premises of Ajith Singh Nagar dumping yard.

The municipal commissioner later paid a visit to a construction and demolition waste recycling plant to take stock of its functioning.

After reviewing the details of its functioning, he sought the recycling plant contractor to take necessary measures for increasing the plant’s productivity.