Five Telangana techies killed in road mishap in Krishna

Upon knowing about the incident, Chillakallu police reached to the spot and shifted the injured to a private hospital in Gollapudi village for better treatment.

RTA check post under Chillakallu police station limits of Jaggayapet mandal in Krishna district.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Five persons were killed and two others injured in a road accident near the Garikapadu RTA check post under Chillakallu police station limits of Jaggayapet mandal in Krishna district on Sunday morning. 

The accident happened when a car bearing registration number TS04 UC 9951, on its way to Vijayawada from Hyderabad, lost control, rammed into the divider and collided with another car coming from the opposite direction bearing the vehicle registration number TS29C 9341, killing three persons on the spot. Two other passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital. 

All the deceased were identified to be Hyderabad-based software professionals and were reportedly coming to Vijayawada to attend a marriage function. According to the Chillakallu police, the five deceased — Narapogu Gopaiah (21) of Nagulavanch village, Shaik Mansoor (24) of Film Nagar, Pothula Bhimi Reddy of Karnataka, Motlampalli Bhimi Reddy (21) of Mahbubnagar and Visram Koteswara Rao (24) of Film Nagar — had reportedly hired a cab to attend the function in Vijayawada. 

When the vehicle reached the Garikapadu RTA check post limits around 7 am on Sunday, Koteswara Rao, who was at the wheel, reportedly dozed off, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the divider. 
Under the impact, the vehicle flew over to the other side of the road and collided with another car, resulting in the death of its occupants. 

Upon knowing about the incident, Chillakallu police reached to the spot and shifted the injured to a private hospital in Gollapudi village for better treatment. 

“We are ascertaining the reasons behind the accident. According to eyewitnesses, the driver might have dozed off. The family members of all the deceased have been contacted and informed of the incident. Bodies have been sent to Jaggayapet government hospital for post-mortem,” said Chillakallu sub-inspector (SI) K Sai.

