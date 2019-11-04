Probe former DGP’s excesses, say ‘victims’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Requesting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to constitute a high-power committee and give postings to the government officers who were intentionally booked, representatives of ‘RP Thakur Badithula Sangam’ (Thakur’s victims’ association) alleged that former Director General of Police (DGP) Thakur’s craving for the CMs appreciation, resulted in sorrow for many families.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, association president Seelam Chandrasekhar Azad said that the former DGP, DG of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) RP Thakur encouraged unfair practices and misused his power. Several government employees lost their jobs due to Thakur’s misadventures.

“We request the State government to review all cases filed during his tenure. Only because of Thakur’s shoddy investigation and false cases filed during his tenure as DG of ACB, we are facing problems,” Azad requested.