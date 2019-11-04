RTC announces Karthika Masam special packages

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna division of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is operating special buses, so that devotees can pay a visit to temples dedicated to Lord Shiva during the auspicious Karthika month. These special buses are plying from Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) to ‘Pancharama Kshetras’ located at different locations across the State.

Deputy Chief Traffic Manager (Dy CTM) GSRK Murthy on Sunday said that special buses are being operated from PNBS on weekends to cover five popular Lord Shiva temples in three districts in a single day as part of a package tour including, Amaravati in Guntur district, Bhimavaram and Palakollu in West Godavari and Draksharamam, Samalkot in East Godavari district.

“The tour package commences on Sunday midnight and ends on 12 am on Monday during the entire Karthika Masam,” he informed.

Disclosing details pertaining to the fare structure for the special buses he said, "The super-luxury category fare for adults is `880 (+`20 reservation charge) and for children `660 (+`20 reservation charge).

For ultra-deluxe buses, the fare is between `840 and `630, including `20 reservation charge. The fare is different for travelling from other depots. People who are interested in availing the tour package can contact the PNBS manager at the following number: 8074298487.”