Home Cities Vijayawada

RTC announces Karthika Masam special packages

These special buses are plying from Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) to ‘Pancharama Kshetras’ located at different locations across the State.

Published: 04th November 2019 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses

APSRTC buses (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna division of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is operating special buses, so that devotees can pay a visit to temples dedicated to Lord Shiva during the auspicious Karthika month. These special buses are plying from Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) to ‘Pancharama Kshetras’ located at different locations across the State.

Deputy Chief Traffic Manager (Dy CTM) GSRK Murthy on Sunday said that special buses are being operated from PNBS on weekends to cover five popular Lord Shiva temples in three districts in a single day as part of a package tour including, Amaravati in Guntur district, Bhimavaram and Palakollu in West Godavari and Draksharamam, Samalkot in East Godavari district. 

“The tour package commences on Sunday midnight and ends on 12 am on Monday during the entire Karthika Masam,” he informed.

Disclosing details pertaining to the fare structure for the special buses he said, "The super-luxury category fare for adults is `880 (+`20 reservation charge) and for children `660 (+`20 reservation charge). 
For ultra-deluxe buses, the fare is between `840 and `630, including `20 reservation charge. The fare is different for travelling from other depots. People who are interested in availing the tour package can contact the PNBS manager at the following number: 8074298487.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh APSRTC Karthika month
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp