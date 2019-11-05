Eight tonnes of cow, buffalo meat seized

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tadepalli police seized a container carrying cow and buffalo meat, which was being transported to Kochi from Odisha on Monday afternoon.

Upon receiving credible information, Tadepalli police intercepted a lorry and found the three accused carrying eight tonnes of cow and buffalo meat.

According to the police, accused were identified as Abdul Razak (truck owner), driver Sunkara Prasad and cleaner Venkata Swamy. Police said that the accused did not have any certificate that permitted them to transport the meat. They also did not have any permission to slaughter the buffaloes. It is illegal to slaughter cows within Andhra Pradesh.

Under the relevant sections of The Andhra Pradesh Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act, 1977, cases have been registered against the accused at Tadepalli police station and the investigation is underway.