‘Increase safety inspections for more punctuality’: SCR General Manager

The Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of all six divisions i.e. Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur and Nanded participated in the meeting through video conference. 

Published: 05th November 2019 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

indian railways

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya has advised the officials concerned to intensify safety inspections at different locations across the zone to maintain the highest safety standards and accord top priority to the smooth functioning of train operations. He conducted a detailed review meeting on safety, punctuality and freight loading on Monday along with the principal heads of departments. The Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of all six divisions i.e. Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur and Nanded participated in the meeting through video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Gajanan Mallya issued special instructions to the officials concerned to prioritise protection of workstations where men conduct repair works near tracks in emergency situations. He also stressed on ensuring safety by curtailing asset failures which are leading to loss of punctuality and late running of trains.

He instructed the officials to carefully monitor each and every aspect of reported failures such as loco failures, yard derailments, signal and telecommunication failures. He also said that regular maintenance of machinery / equipment as per the schedules will give good results. He appreciated all the DRMs for maintaining punctuality in their divisions and instructed them to coordinate with each other, paying special attention to maintaining punctuality.

Principal Chief Operations Manager K Siva Prasad, Principal Chief Commercial Manager John Prasad, Chief Project Director, Bridge Works M Ravindranath Reddy and Principal Electrical Engineer AA Phadke were present.

