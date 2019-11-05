Jobless youth climb cell tower

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed at the All India Radio Station on MG Road in Vijayawada on Monday afternoon as some unemployed youth staged protest, demanding job posting by climbing upon the cell tower.

The youth were identified as BSc and BEd graduates and stated that they had passed the eligibility exam conducted for the jobs.

They demanded that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy give them posting immediately.

They were also seen carrying a bottle of petrol up the tower and Later, the police managed to convince the protestors and bring them down.