Plantation drive on major roads in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its efforts to improve green cover on city roads, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is planning to plant saplings on the central medians of various major roads, said municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh.

The civic body chief accompanied by horticulture director Jyothi on Monday, conducted a ground level inspection to take stock of the green cover in various parts of the city. As part of his visit, Venkatesh inspected the greenery projects being executed on the central median between Pandit Nehru Bus Station(PNBS) and Kanaka Durga Varadhi and directed the officials to plant ficus saplings.

After noticing the sorrow state of greenery at Krishnaveni statue near Prakasam Barrage, he ordered the officials concerned to plant bougainvillea saplings near the statue. He further proceeded to Rajiv Gandhi Park and questioned the officials about the steps being taken to improve greenery on the park premises.