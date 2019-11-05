Home Cities Vijayawada

Plantation drive on major roads in Vijayawada

He further proceeded to Rajiv Gandhi Park and questioned the officials about the steps being taken to improve greenery on the park premises. 

Published: 05th November 2019 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Saplings, Plantation

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its efforts to improve green cover on city roads, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is planning to plant saplings on the central medians of various major roads, said municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh.

The civic body chief accompanied by horticulture director Jyothi on Monday, conducted a ground level inspection to take stock of the  green cover in various parts of the city.  As part of his visit, Venkatesh inspected the greenery projects being executed on the central median between Pandit Nehru Bus Station(PNBS) and Kanaka Durga Varadhi and directed the officials to plant ficus saplings.

 After noticing the sorrow state of greenery at Krishnaveni statue near Prakasam Barrage, he ordered the officials concerned to plant bougainvillea saplings near the statue.  He further proceeded to Rajiv Gandhi Park and questioned the officials about the steps being taken to improve greenery on the park premises. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Plantation drive
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp