Vellampalli on way to Kerala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao will attend a conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on November 5 for reviewing arrangement works for the upcoming Mandala-Makaravilaku festival at Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple.

After receiving an invitation from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the minister left for Kerala to attend the conference along with a group of the officials.

“With a large number of Ayyappa devotees from the State visiting Kerala this December, the Kerala government sought our opinion on the arrangements,” he said.