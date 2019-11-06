All govt schools to switch over to English medium

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday issued orders converting all government, MPP schools, and Zilla Parishad schools into English medium from classes I to VIII from the 2020-21 academic year and for classes IX and X from the 2021-22 academic year. The order superseded the earlier orders issued in the matter. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of School Education was asked to take appropriate and adequate efforts to implement Telugu and Urdu as a compulsory subject depending on the current medium of instruction in all the schools.

After schools and hospitals, Intermediate colleges, degree colleges, ITIs and Gurukul schools would be taken up for renovation under ‘Nadu-Nedu’ (Then and Now) scheme, which begins on November 14.

Earlier, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, during the review meeting held here, said that approximately 45,000 schools would be renovated under ‘Nadu-Nedu’.

“In the next stage, we will renovate junior colleges, degree colleges, polytechnics, ITIs, Gurukul schools and hostels and a large amount of money is being spent on this. Every school in the State will be provided with the required infrastructure including toilets, compound walls, furniture, fans, blackboards and painting,” he said.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare a checklist for the works to be done in every school. Around nine types of works are being undertaken under the programme. He instructed the officials to give uniforms, shoes and books to the children at the beginning of the academic year. . Under Nadu-Nedu, the government is also renovating all the government hospitals. ‘sub-centres, PHCs, CHCs, Area Hospitals, District Hospitals and teaching hospitals will be renovated.

The Chief Minister stressed that there should not be any shortage of medicines in hospitals. More than 510 medicines will be available in hospitals from December 15. He said that the network hospitals and government hospitals must be equal in quality standards. Officials were directed to come up with a schedule by January to fill the vacant doctor and nurse posts in all government hospitals by next May.

He asked the officials to see that there shall be no dearth of financial resources. The CM instructed the officials to upgrade good high schools in the mandals to junior colleges and ensure that optimum student-teach ratio in schools is maintained. He was assured by the officials to get the works completed by Sankranti.