AP athletes keep medal hope alive

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Although day 4 of the Junior National Athletics Championships-2019 saw no additions to the medal tally for the host State on Tuesday, chances of winning a medal on Wednesday remained as some participants from Andhra qualified to the final rounds.

Rachna marked her shift from the single-lapper to the 800m with a memorable victory, breaking Tintu Luka’s 11-year-old under-20 girls’ meet record, with a 2 minutes 6.12 seconds effort at the Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) campus ground, where the championship is being conducted.

Tintu Luka set the meet mark at 2:07.48 in Mysore back in 2008. There were two national marks rewritten in the Under-16 age-group. Haryana’s Parvej Khan secured the boys’ 800m record while Uttarkhand’s Reshma Patel earned the girls’ 3,000m race walk record. Parvej Khan tackled the two-lap event with 1:54.78 improving upon Biren Gogoi’s record of 1:55.70.