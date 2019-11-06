APSAM VC welcomes RCEP exit decision

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Mission (AP SAM) Vice-chairperson MVS Nagi Reddy has said that agriculture is a State subject while agriculture-related policies fall under the Centre’s jurisdiction and welcomed India’s exit from the RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership).Speaking to mediapersons at YSRC headquarters at Tadepalle on Tuesday, he said minimum support price for agricultural produce, agriculture loans, imports and exports, and other important issues fall under the jurisdiction of the Centre.

Subabul farmers and others cultivating pulses are facing a crisis due to bulk imports. Groundnut is the largest cultivated crop in the State after paddy. So there is a crisis also in the oilseeds sector due to imports, he said.Nagi Reddy said the RCEP was formed in 2012 of which India was a member.

“The organisation met 30 times. The final meeting was held on November 4, in which India exited from the trade forum without entering into an agreement taking the stand that indigenous farmers should not face crisis due to imports.“We congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre for the move,” he said. The agriculture sector would face a severe crisis if the country allows imports of processed foods and other agricultural products from countries like China, he added.