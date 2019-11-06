Home Cities Vijayawada

Firms welcome proposed waste management corp

 The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) on Tuesday elicited the opinions of various stake holders on the proposed Andhra Pradesh Pollution Managment Corporation (APPMC).

Published: 06th November 2019 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) on Tuesday elicited the opinions of various stake holders on the proposed Andhra Pradesh Pollution Managment Corporation (APPMC).  During a review meeting in September, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the APPCB to form APPMC to dispose the hazardous waste as per the rules and regulations in force. 

Addressing the Stakeholders’ meeting, attended by representatives of 80 organisations including Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI), cement manufacturers, pharma units and others. “But the same is not being done in an organised manner. The corporation will fill up the gap between the waste generator and disposal facility. Whatever comes out of an industry will be handled by the APPMC,” he explained. 

APPMC’s responsibility is to manage all the types of waste generated in the State and recycle the maximum possible. It will set up waste management units in any of the three models - public, private or public-private-partnership - depending upon the industry scenario of the particular district.

“Most of the big companies either have their own waste managements units. The problem of managing waste is faced generally by the small and medium scale companies. The APPMC will help these small and medium scale manufacturers in managing waste,” said APPCB chairperson BSS Prasad. Either the corporation will set up waste management units or will act as a mediator between the industries and waste management companies. 

“The industrial associations showed positive response stating that once such committee comes into action, they will not have to invest their time and energy in waste management and can concentrate on production, sales and marketing. They have welcomed the proposal,” the PCB chairperson said.

