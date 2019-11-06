Jagan writes to Modi,  seeks coal allocation in Odisha’s Talcher mine 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the inadequate coal allocation to the State was becoming an impediment to supply 24-hour power, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, requesting allocation of Mandakini coal block-B in Talcher coalfields in Odisha to APGENCO. He noted that APGENCO would be adding 1,600 MW to its existing capacity by March, 2020, which would require 7.5 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTA) additionally.

In the letter, the Chief Minister observed that the linkage quantities, particularly from Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), were adjusted among all the thermal stations of erstwhile State prior to bifurcation. “After State bifurcation, the SCCL mines were entirely given to Telangana State and new state of Andhra Pradesh is not given share in coal reserves; it is entirely dependent on coal linkages from other States.

This has compromised the energy security of the new State of AP and the 24x7 power supply,” Jagan noted. With the issue of shortfall of coal supply also prevailing on and off, the CM stressed on the need for additional allocations.

He also said that Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) was given one coal block in Madhya Pradesh and one in Chhattisgarh of 5 MMTA each for commercial purpose. “The logistics cost to operate these blocks makes the coal cost unviable for use by AP.

Further, Union Ministry of Coal, has notified coal blocks Tranche VI for allotment of coal mines to government companies for the purpose of own consumption for generation of power under the Coal Mines Act 2015. APGENCO is adding an additional capacity of 1,600 MW from March 2020, which would require additional 7.5 MMTA,” he said.