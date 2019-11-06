Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC chief conducts meet on sustainable cities

The seminar was conducted in order to draft projects to reduce pollution increasing day by day without causing any harm to the public.

Published: 06th November 2019 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   A team of representatives from the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), Austria under the supervision of Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs met municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh at his chamber here on Tuesday. On the occasion, the representatives conducted a seminar and delivered a presentation on Sustainable Cities: Integrated Approach Pilot in India (SCIAP) at the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) council hall. The seminar was conducted in order to draft projects to reduce pollution increasing day by day without causing any harm to the public.

Speaking at the seminar, Venkatesh gave a brief description of the geographical conditions of the city and the measures being taken by the Corporation for its upkeep at  its three administrative circle offices. Highlighting the initiatives being taken by VMC, he explained  the solid waste management practices being followed in the city via segregation of wet and dry wastes from households by the sanitation staff. Apart from that, the civic body chief also informed the representatives about the plastic waste recycling plant, vermi compost plants, debris recycling plant and bio-mining project aimed at eliminating the piled up garbage at Ajith Singh Nagar dumping yard. 

As part of its efforts to reduce vehicular pollution, the civic body has already introduced CNG and electric vehicles in its fleet, he said, adding that plans are under consideration to recycle floral waste (offerings made to temples which are later discarded) into incense sticks.

During the course of the meeting, the UNIDO representatives gave a detailed presentation to the municipal commissioner on topics pertaining to urban planning and management, investment projects and technology demonstration, partnerships and knowledge management platform, monitoring and evaluation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: 60-year-old mentally ill woman, who fell into well, rescued after two days
Shiv Sena activists attack the Iffco Tokio General Insurance company's office in Pune| Express
WATCH: Shiv Sena activists vandalise insurance firm office in Pune
Gallery
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp