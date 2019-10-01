Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan presents award to government officials

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan was all praises of the State branch of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) for supplying 30 per cent of its blood stock to the needy at free of cost.

Published: 01st October 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh receives an award from Governor Biswabusan Harichandan in Vijayawada on Monday I express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan was all praises of the State branch of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) for supplying 30 per cent of its bloodstock to the needy at free of cost. He also lauded the West Godavari district branch of the Society for establishing an exclusive transfusion centre for thalassemia, sickle cell anaemia and haemophilia patients in Eluru. 

Participating as the chief guest in a ceremony organised by the Indian Red Cross Society, he praised yeoman service being rendered by the IRCS. The Governor congratulated winners of various gold medals for their contribution to the cause of IRCS and said the objective of the  Society was to alleviate human suffering by mobilising the power of volunteerism and generosity of donors. 

He appreciated the initiatives taken by the IRCS by organising sports meets, essay writing competition, elocution competition, short film competition, among others and motivating the youth to focus on social issues. 

Rachel Chatterjee, the chairperson of the State branch, presided over the event and explained the objectives of various awards institutionalised over the years. IAS Officers MT Krishna Babu, the then Chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Trust was presented a gold medal for extending financial support of Rs 3 lakh per month to conduct free health camps and operate health clinics in slum areas of Visakhapatnam city. Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, Vizianagaram Collector has presented a gold medal for donating Rs 20 lakh for up-gradation of IRCS Blood Bank at Vizianagaram. 

S Satyanarayana, the former collector of Kurnool district, was presented a gold medal for mobilising financial resources to the tune of Rs 2 lakh. K Dhananjaya Reddy, former collector of Srikakulam, was presented a gold medal for donating Rs 27 lakh for AC ambulance. Basant Kumar--former VC of VMRDA, Kartikeya Misra--former collector of East Godavari district, J Nivas--Srikakulam Collector, A Md Imtiaz--Krishna collector and KVN Chakradhar Babu were also felicitated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan Indian Red Cross Society IRCS haemophilia patients Eluru
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp