Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan presents award to government officials

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan was all praises of the State branch of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) for supplying 30 per cent of its bloodstock to the needy at free of cost. He also lauded the West Godavari district branch of the Society for establishing an exclusive transfusion centre for thalassemia, sickle cell anaemia and haemophilia patients in Eluru.

Participating as the chief guest in a ceremony organised by the Indian Red Cross Society, he praised yeoman service being rendered by the IRCS. The Governor congratulated winners of various gold medals for their contribution to the cause of IRCS and said the objective of the Society was to alleviate human suffering by mobilising the power of volunteerism and generosity of donors.

He appreciated the initiatives taken by the IRCS by organising sports meets, essay writing competition, elocution competition, short film competition, among others and motivating the youth to focus on social issues.

Rachel Chatterjee, the chairperson of the State branch, presided over the event and explained the objectives of various awards institutionalised over the years. IAS Officers MT Krishna Babu, the then Chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Trust was presented a gold medal for extending financial support of Rs 3 lakh per month to conduct free health camps and operate health clinics in slum areas of Visakhapatnam city. Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, Vizianagaram Collector has presented a gold medal for donating Rs 20 lakh for up-gradation of IRCS Blood Bank at Vizianagaram.

S Satyanarayana, the former collector of Kurnool district, was presented a gold medal for mobilising financial resources to the tune of Rs 2 lakh. K Dhananjaya Reddy, former collector of Srikakulam, was presented a gold medal for donating Rs 27 lakh for AC ambulance. Basant Kumar--former VC of VMRDA, Kartikeya Misra--former collector of East Godavari district, J Nivas--Srikakulam Collector, A Md Imtiaz--Krishna collector and KVN Chakradhar Babu were also felicitated.