Bhavani Island yet to reopen, Andhra tourism revenue takes hit post Godavari boat mishap

VIJAYAWADA: In the aftermath of the boat-capsizing incident and floods in River Godavari, boating services were stopped to Bhavani Island. As a result, the island, one of the highest revenue-generating tourist spots in the State, wears a deserted look. As per reports, it would take at least another month to restore boating services from Punnami Ghat to the island.

Speaking to TNIE, Bhavani Island general manager Lalitha said, “The committee set up after the boat mishap in River Godavari is formulating a water policy. Once it is completed, officials of the irrigation department will conduct inspections in all the areas where boating services are conducted. If they are satisfied with the results, permission will be given to restarting boating activities.”

The halt on boating not only affected revenue but also interrupted ongoing post-flood restoration works.

“We had to stop work as no one is allowed to go to the island. We took permission from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel for one day and managed to bring back the birds. We are now taking care of them at Berm Park. We do not know what will happen to restoration work as most of the equipment was rusted due to floodwater,” Lalitha said.

Meanwhile, tourists seem disappointed. “Andhra Pradesh has a 974 km-long coastline and is a good tourist destination to visit this time of the year. I came here with my family to enjoy the Dasara holidays with my children. However, Bhavani Island is closed and in Vizag also they are not allowing boating or water sports,” said T Sudhakar Basu, a tourist from Odisha. As the upcoming festive season marks maximum tourist footfall in the State, tourism officials and tour operators are eagerly waiting for the new policy.