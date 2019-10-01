Home Cities Vijayawada

Deputy Transport Commissioner urges driving aspirants to make use of safety driving centre in Vijayawada

Venkateswara Rao on Monday, inspected the functioning of the newly inaugurated facility and spoke to the aspirants about precautionary measures to be followed while riding vehicles on roads.

Published: 01st October 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic, traffic police, traffic rules, traffic fine

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) S Venkateswara Rao called upon driving aspirants to make use of the Safety Driving Education Centre set up at the RTA office premises before appearing for Learner Licence Registration (LLR) examination. 

Venkateswara Rao on Monday inspected the functioning of the newly inaugurated facility and spoke to the aspirants about precautionary measures to be followed while riding vehicles on roads.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that as part of CSR initiative, Honda Motors supported the department in developing the Safety Driving Education Centre in the city, which was inaugurated by Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on September 25. He said the main objective behind the centre was to sensitise public about road safety.

