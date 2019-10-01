Home Cities Vijayawada

TV9 senior cameraman dies in fatal road accident in Vijayawada

A video journalist working for a vernacular media was killed on the spot after he was hit by a lorry while crossing the road at Jyothi Convention Junction near Skew Bridge in the wee hours of Monday. 

Published: 01st October 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 06:50 AM

road accident

Officers said the couple was on their way to attend a special Sunday prayer held at a church in Kurangatty. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   A video journalist working for a vernacular media was killed on the spot after he was hit by a lorry while crossing the road at Jyothi Convention Junction near Skew Bridge in the wee hours of Monday. The deceased, RBV Murali Prasad, was a senior cameraman in TV9. The tragedy stuck him around 1 am when he was reportedly on his way home after finishing work atop Indrakeeladri. Murali is survived by his wife and two children. 

Upon learning about the incident, the journalist fraternity in Vijayawada rushed to the government hospital and expressed condolence to the bereaved family. “Murali is a calm person and we miss him already. He was committed to his work,” said P Sai, who worked with Murali two years ago.

In another incident, a biker was killed after being hit by an RTC bus at the highway near Krishna Lanka. The deceased, identified as S Nataraj (28), was a Ramavarappadu resident and private employee. A case was registered. 

