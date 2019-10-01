Home Cities Vijayawada

underground drainage pipelines water pressure led to sinkhole, says Vijayawada Municipal Corporation official 

Civic body asked to adopt methods to properly develop roads

Published: 01st October 2019 06:42 AM

A 3-metre-deep sinkhole on Eluru Road in Vijayawada on Monday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With travelling rendered difficult because of the rain-battered roads in Vijayawada, several sinkholes have developed, much to the chagrin of the residents.A sinkhole of three feet in depth and three feet in width developed on the busy Eluru Road stretch near Seetharampuram and another one on an arterial road in the same locality on Monday.

A 3-metre-deep sinkhole on Eluru
Road in Vijayawada on Monday

The engineering department officials of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) maintained that water pressure inside the underground drainage (UGD) pipelines were the reason for the sinkhole to develop. VMC staff reached the spot in the evening and recarpeted the damaged portion. Taxpayers’ Association (TPA) secretary MV Anjaneyulu voiced dissatisfaction against the civic body and R&B officials for not maintaining city roads properly.

“Why does the civic body not take precautionary measures? Are they unaware that sinkholes can develop? They should check the condition of the roads before constructing UGD connections. Now after the damage has been done, the officials should at least take steps against contractors and make sure that such incidents do not occur again,” he said. 

Instead of recarpeting, again and again, the VMC officials should adopt the latest methods and develop the roads properly, he added. Speaking to TNIE on Monday, VMC Executive Engineer-II ASN Prasad said that a joint in the UGD pipeline developed a leak, causing the sewage water to seep out, which in turn eroded the soil, creating sinkholes near Seetharampuram. 

“Earlier sinkholes developed in One Town, Bhavanipuram and Ajith Singh Nagar areas, but this is the first time it developed on Eluru Road. These have been filled with the sand mixture, which will be covered with concrete and bitumen once its compacts,” he said, adding that the contractors were directed to repair the damaged roads on war footing.

