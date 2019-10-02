Annapurna Devi avatar today at Vijayawada's Kanak Durga Temple

VIJAYAWADA: On the fourth day of Dasara celebrations, presiding deity Kanaka Durga Devi atop Indrakeeladri will be adorned as Annapurna Devi. In this attire, the goddess will be decorated with a feeding bowl and ladle in her hands to serve food. Annapurna Devi, who is the presiding deity of anna (food), blesses devotees with adequate food, said the main priest Lingambotla Prasada Sharma.
