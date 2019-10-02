Culture Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati holds Gandhi photograph exhibition

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Marking Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, a photo exhibition of statues of Mahatma has been organised at the Culture Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) here on Tuesday. Photo India and CCVA have jointly organised it.

These photos were taken before and after independence by several Indian and foreign photographers.

Inaugurating the exhibition, Gandhi Kshetram chairperson Dr Mandali Buddha Prasad said, “The simple life that Gandhi led with commitment, won worldwide recognition and to commemorate it many countries have erected his statues depicting various phases of his life.” He added a rally will be taken out on October 2 in the USA, with the theme ‘stand up for non-violence’.