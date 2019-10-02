Home Cities Vijayawada

NSS and IRCS volunteers boycott Kanaka Durga temple duties over alleged abuse

The incident happened around 11 am, when Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan reached the shrine to offer his prayers to the deity.

Published: 02nd October 2019 05:57 AM

National Service Scheme (NSS) and Indian Red Cross Society volunteers(Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Volunteers from the National Service Scheme (NSS) and Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) boycotted their duties at the Kanaka Durga temple on Tuesday, after One Town circle inspector (CI) D Kasi Viswanath allegedly abused them and asked them to leave the temple premises.

The incident happened around 11 am when Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan reached the shrine to offer his prayers to the deity. According to the volunteers, the CI showed his high-handedness, while they were engaged in performing duties atop Indrakeeladri.

“We came here (temple) to render our services to the devotees. We never abused our responsibilities and brought our family members for darshanam, like some police personnel have been doing. We demand an explanation from both the police and temple authorities,” said K Manikanta, IRCS volunteers’-in-charge.
Responding to the incident, Kasi Viswanath told TNIE that his intention was to clear the crowd as part of the Governor’s protocol and explained that his act was part of his job. “No one will take responsibility when an untoward incident happens. It’s the police who are answerable,” he said.

Meanwhile, temple EO MV Suresh Babu assured that the volunteers will be treated with respect and requested them to resume their duties. “I have ordered an inquiry on the incident. It is unfortunate,” he said.

