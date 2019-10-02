Sri Chaitanya schools under Education officials' radar for no holidays to students during Dasara

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education officials raided Sri Chaitanya schools across the district on Tuesday and found that the classes were being conducted even during Dasara festivities. The officials registered cases against the management and issued notices on seven schools owned by the group.

The managements were given 10 days to respond to the notices and appropriate action would be taken based on its response. Speaking to TNIE, District Education Officer (DEO) MV Rajyalakshmi: “It came to our notice that the Sri Chaitanya group had been conducting classes for Class 10 students, going against the order of the Education department. Classes were also being conducted in their college campus. During our inspection, the school told us it was conducting a talent search examination. We immediately stopped the exam, sent the students home and even served notices. Except for Sri Chaitanya, no other school is conducting classes.”