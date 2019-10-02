Home Cities Vijayawada

Swiss biotechnology company makes India debut from West Godavari district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Syngenta, a Swiss company that sells farming accessories and conducts training classes in product testing, profiling and development, opened its first Indian training centre in Eluru on Tuesday.
The centre houses Syngenta Training Academy, Seedcare Institute and the corporate office of Syngenta Foundation India.

The company claimed farmers could enjoy 40 per cent more crop growth using their farming techniques as opposed to conventional methods. “We will train farmers in using new technology and seed treatment to get more yield with less investment. This centre will serve all the southern states of India,” a company official said.

Syngenta global CEO J Erik Frywald said, “Training will be given to all direct and indirect stakeholders of the farming sector, such as agriculture department officials, influencers, farmers, entrepreneurs and students. Our aim is to uplift farmers by giving them genuine products and teaching how to use them.”On being asked why the company chose Andhra Pradesh to set up its first training centre, its chief sustainability officer Dr KC Ravi said, “Three rivers–Tungabhadra, Krishna and

Godavari–flow through this State and they will help us conduct better tests on soil and seeds. Moreover, the progressive policies of the AP government in terms of investment helped us get permissions easily. Also, the crops we are focusing on are rice, sugarcane, chilli, cotton, tomato, citrus, pepper and corn which are mainly grown in AP and southern states.”The company which started running informal training centres in India since 2017, has created 3,700 jobs till date.

Seed treatment steps
Seed biology study
Recipe formulation
Quality assessment
Best-in-class stewardship

Training
Product marketing support

