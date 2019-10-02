Home Cities Vijayawada

Thousands turn up for Durga darshanam at Kanak Durga temple

Third day of festivities see 65,000 footfall till 6 pm, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan visits shrine with family

Published: 02nd October 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kanaka Durga temple. (File Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Thousands of devotees came for darshan of the presiding deity Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri in Sri Gayatri Devi avatar on the third day of the ongoing Dasara festivities. According to the temple authorities, around 65,000 devotees visited the temple till 6 pm. In the form of darshanam tickets, sale of prasadam and other services, the temple received a total revenue of Rs 23.6 lakh.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, along with his family, visited the temple and offered special prayers to the goddess on Tuesday. Officials welcomed them with temple honours and presented a portrait of the goddess and laddu prasadam. He enquired about the arrangements and told officials to conduct the festival smoothly. YSRCP general secretary and Chief Minister’s programme coordinator, Talasila Raghuram also offered special prayers.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan pays visit to the Goddess Kanaka Durga at Durga temple in Vijayawada on Tuesday; (right) devotees wait for their turns for darshanam of the deity | Prasant Madugula

Temple engineering officials rectified some queue lines after receiving complaints from devotees. “We arranged a few emergency exit gates in the ‘free darshan’ queue lines. Devotees requested us to provide water packets at some points. Officials concerned were instructed to provide them,” executive officer (EO) MV Suresh Babu said. On Monday night, a police constable staged protest half-naked against his department and Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao, as he was insulted by the henchmen of the minister.

Details till 6 pm
Total pilgrim visited temple: 65,000
Annadanam packets: 10,550
Free prasadam distributed: 1,050 kg

Income generated
Rs 300 tickets: Rs 8.7 lakh
Rs 100 tickets: Rs 5.5 lakh
Laddu prasadam sale: Rs 5.58 lakh
Pulihora prasadam sale: Rs 1.12 lakh
Other poojas and services: Rs 2.7 lakh
Total income: Rs 23.6 lakh

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanaka Durga Indrakeeladri Sri Gayatri Devi avatar Dasara YSRCP general secretary Chief Minister’s programme coordinator Talasila Raghuram
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp