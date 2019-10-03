Home Cities Vijayawada

Citizens vow never to use plastics

Published: 03rd October 2019 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: People from all walks of life took part in the ‘quit plastic’  rally organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation on Wednesday. The rally was flagged off by VMC Special Officer and District Collector A MD Imitiaz, in the presence of municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh, from Tummalapalli Kalakshetram.

It passed through Old Government Hospital, Gopal Reddy Road, Red Circle and culminated at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium where a meeting was organised. Troupes performed their trade and raised slogans for protecting the environment from harmful plastics. As part of the rally, Imitiaz and Prasanna Venkatesh interacted with shopkeepers, traders and residents to sensitise them about the ill-effects of single-use plastics in their lives.

The duo also helped in segregation and dumping of single-use plastics in a specially arranged pit. In a programme organised at IGMC Stadium, Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam graced the event as chief guest and administered oath to the citizens to ban plastic from their lives. He lauded efforts of the administration and the VMC for taking up the initiative.

Elaborating about the steps taken by the civic body for elimination of single-use plastics, Venkatesh said awareness programmes were organised at educational institutions and localities with the help of cultural troupes. Jute and cloth bags were distributed to the public with support from NGOs; traders and shopkeepers were penalised for failing to adhere to the norms prescribed in the Gazette Notification released by on August 21, he added.

SAAP MD K Bhaskar, joint collector K Madhavi Latha and VMC additional commissioner Shakuntala also took part in the programme.

