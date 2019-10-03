CJ Praveen Kumar inaugurates Vijayawada POCSO court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: High Court Chief Justice C Praveen Kumar on Wednesday inaugurated the special court to deal with Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) cases in Krishna district here at the court complex on Wednesday.

The chief justice, who visited the Bezawada Bar Association (BBA) office for the first time, also garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on his 150 birth anniversary on the premises. He expressed his confidence that the special courts would render speedy justice to the victims.

Addressing the lawyer fraternity, Praveen Kumar said the POCSO court was formed under the guidance of the Supreme Court and a subsequent order from the State government in this regard. “All cases reported under the POCSO Act will be transferred to this court. The government has sanctioned eight special courts and appointed efficient staff to dispose the cases as early as possible.”

G Pratibha Devi has been appointed the judge of the special POCSO court which will start operating after the Dasara holidays. Five staff were also allotted to it.

It might be noted here that the State government issued an order on September 26 to constitute eight special courts to deal with cases registered under the POCSO Act.

Seven more will come up in Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari which will be funded by the Central government. The Centre will also fund the appointment of presiding officers, support persons, special public prosecutors, court staff and infrastructure, including the creation of a child-friendly environment and vulnerable witness courtrooms.

Eluru special court inaugurated

Eluru: District Judge Gandham Sunita inaugurated the POSCO court on court premises in Eluru on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, she said the court aimed at completing trials related to crimes committed against minors as soon as possible