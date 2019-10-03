Day-old infant found abandoned in bushes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A one-day old girl child was found abandoned in bushes near Machilipatnam bus station late on Tuesday. While details of the parents’ were yet to be ascertained, the police said, a passerby, one Baby Rani, heard the infant crying and found her draped in a towel.

Machilipatnam police suspected that the parents left the baby near a dumper bin as they were unwilling to raise a girl child. Baby Rani, from Chilakalapudi, who runs a tailoring shop near the bus stand was returning home when she found the baby. She immediately informed about the incident to the police.

The police arrived at the spot and rushed the infant to the government hospital for medical checkups. “The baby must be a day or two old. She is healthy and will be shifted to the childcare home,” an official said. Meanwhile, a case of a missing child was registered and teams were formed to find out the details of all newborns in the surrounding hospitals.