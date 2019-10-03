Home Cities Vijayawada

Day-old infant found abandoned in bushes

Machilipatnam police suspected that the parents left the baby near a dumper bin as they were unwilling to raise a girl child.

Published: 03rd October 2019 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A one-day old girl child was found abandoned in bushes near Machilipatnam bus station late on Tuesday. While details of the parents’ were yet to be ascertained, the police said, a passerby, one Baby Rani, heard the infant crying and found her draped in a towel.

Machilipatnam police suspected that the parents left the baby near a dumper bin as they were unwilling to raise a girl child. Baby Rani, from Chilakalapudi, who runs a tailoring shop near the bus stand was returning home when she found the baby. She immediately informed about the incident to the police.
The police arrived at the spot and rushed the infant to the government hospital for medical checkups. “The baby must be a day or two old. She is healthy and will be shifted to the childcare home,” an official said. Meanwhile, a case of a missing child was registered and teams were formed to find out the details of all newborns in the surrounding hospitals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp