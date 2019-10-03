Deaddiction centres likely to come up in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the State government rolled out its new excise policy, the deaddiction centres are also likely to begin soon. Krishna district aims to open one as soon as possible on the basis of the report submitted by Dr Indla Rama Subba Reddy and the observations of the officials during their visit to Shantivan in Vijayawada city.

In the first week of September this year, Minister Narayana Swamy had paid a visit to Shantivan, a private deaddiction centre in Vijayawada, run by psychiatrist Dr Indla Rama Subba Reddy. As the State government proposed to setup one deaddiction centre in each district, he visited this centre for opinions and suggestions from the doctor.

Though Dr Subba Reddy submitted a report through Jana Chaitanya Vedika, Narayana Swamy has asked for a detailed report, which is yet to be submitted.

Meanwhile, the district officials are identifying the location for setting up a model deaddiction centre. In all probability, the officials are planning to establish it in Machilipatnam.

The health department officials are also planning to set up health and well-being centres, which would offer treatment for deaddiction along with other mental disorders. These are going to have counselling services. One such centre is going to come up in Vijayawada city as well.