Home Cities Vijayawada

Deaddiction centres likely to come up in Krishna district

Though Dr Subba Reddy submitted a report through Jana Chaitanya Vedika, Narayana Swamy has asked for a detailed report, which is yet to be submitted.

Published: 03rd October 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the State government rolled out its new excise policy, the deaddiction centres are also likely to begin soon. Krishna district aims to open one as soon as possible on the basis of the report submitted by Dr Indla Rama Subba Reddy and the observations of the officials during their visit to Shantivan in Vijayawada city.

In the first week of September this year, Minister Narayana Swamy had paid a visit to Shantivan, a private deaddiction centre in Vijayawada, run by psychiatrist Dr Indla Rama Subba Reddy. As the State government proposed to setup one deaddiction centre in each district, he visited this centre for opinions and suggestions from the doctor.

Though Dr Subba Reddy submitted a report through Jana Chaitanya Vedika, Narayana Swamy has asked for a detailed report, which is yet to be submitted.

Meanwhile, the district officials are identifying the location for setting up a model deaddiction centre. In all probability, the officials are planning to establish it in Machilipatnam.

The health department officials are also planning to set up health and well-being centres, which would offer treatment for deaddiction along with other mental disorders. These are going to have counselling services. One such centre is going to come up in Vijayawada city as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp