Employees’ JAC applauds CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Employees’ JAC chairperson B Venkateswarlu congratulated Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for creating the Ward and Village Secretariat posts to address the basic needs of the public.

Addressing the media on Wednesday at Revenue Bhavan, Venkateswarulu thanked the Chief Minister for giving employment to lakhs of youth on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi. He said with decentralisation, the new employment force would address issues quicker with transparency and officials should guide the secretariat staff to enable them to do their job properly.