Indrakeeladri records 80K devotee footfall

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the fourth day of Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeldari, the presiding deity Kanaka Durga was decorated in Sri Annapoorna Devi avatar.

According to the temple officials, as many as 80,000 devotees visited the temple (till 6 pm). Though the devotee rush was thin during the morning hours, the footfall gradually increased as the day advanced.

Anticipating the devotee rush, temple officials had made elaborate arrangements and instructed all the staff concerned and volunteers to provide water to the devotees and ensure hassle-free darshan for them.

The goddess was decorated with a feeding bowl and ladle in her hands to serve food, according to Annapoorna avatar. An idol of Lord Shiva was also placed at the doorstep urging her for food. “By means of this alankaram, it is conveyed that Lord Shiva begged the deity for some food and freed himself from starvation. She is the mother who feeds all creatures and quenches their hunger. Sri Annapoorna Devi blesses devotees with food and prosperity,” said the temple main priest S Prasada Sharma.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada city police commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, addressing the media, spoke on the incident of a circle inspector allegedly abusing the NSS and Red Cross volunteers on Tuesday. He said it was purely unfortunate and not intended. “Security of VIPs is the concern of the police. The incident happened when the Governor visited the temple and to clear the people around, as part of protocol, our officer argued with the volunteers which turned into a heated exchange of words. The issue has been settled now and the volunteers are performing festival duties,” said Tirumala Rao.

He requested devotees and volunteers to cooperate with the police during VIP protocols. On the other hand, VIPs from various walks of life visited the temple. High Court chief justice C Praveen Kumar, industrialist and YSRC leader Potluri Vara Prasad, former energy minister Kala Venkat Rao, MLC Buddha Venkanna and others visited the temple.

Sri Lalita Tripura Sundari Devi avatar today

Vijayawada: On the fifth day of Navaratri festivities, the presiding goddess Sri Kanaka Durga will be adorned as Sri Lalita Tripura Sundari Devi. She will be seated on Lord Shiva, while goddess Lakshmi Devi and Sarswati Devi will be on her right and left sides with ‘vinjamarams’ (fans) in their hands to serve her, as described in Lalita Sahasranama Stotram. The goddess is golden-hued and has a lotus in her hand. In this avatar, she will be seen holding flowers, a noose, a goad and a sugarcane bow