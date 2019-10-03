Home Cities Vijayawada

Swachhta Pakhwada ends; public urged to keep rly station clean

A model of bio-toilet was kept on display at the waiting hall on platform number 1 and demonstration was given by officers on its working and advantages as compared to normal toilets.

Published: 03rd October 2019 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Children take part in Swachhta Pakhwada at Vijayawada Railway Station on Wednesday | p ravindra babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Divisional Railway Manager P Srinivas called upon the public to come forward and take responsibility of keeping the nation and the Indian Railways clean through eliminating single use of plastic from their lives.

He was speaking at the valedictory function of the fortnight-long Swachh Rail Swachh Bharat-Swachhta Pakhwada campaign, which concluded after commemorating 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
Srinivas said that every citizen must take an oath to protect the environment from plastic and build a clean and green world for our future generations. He also applauded staff, stakeholders and school children for taking part in the cleanliness awareness programmes.

On the occasion, he administered ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ pledge to a huge gathering of officers, staff, school children, stakeholders and the general public near the clock tower of the Vijayawada Railway Station.
Later, he flagged off Train No 17481 Bilaspur-Tirupati Express, decorated with cleanliness themes. As a part of the programmes, nukkad nataks were performed by students of SKCV school on platform number 1 of Vijayawada Railway Station.

A model of bio-toilet was kept on display at the waiting hall on platform number 1 and demonstration was given by officers on its working and advantages as compared to normal toilets. Officials also appealed to the travelling public to refrain from throwing garbage into the bio-toilets. Later, a massive ‘shramdaan’ campaign was conducted by officials in collaboration with Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation on all platforms.

