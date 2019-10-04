20 motorcycles destroyed in Krishna district's auto showroom fire 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A fire broke out in an auto consultancy showroom at Vuyyuru in Krishna district on Thursday morning. Six motorcycles were completely destroyed in the fire and 14 vehicles were partially damaged.

However, no casualties were reported. An electric short circuit is said to be the reason for the fire. Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames. A case of accidental fire was registered.

“During our preliminary investigation, we came to know that 48-second hand motorcycles were in the showroom at the time of the mishap,” said Vuyyuru Sub-Inspector G Guru Prakash.