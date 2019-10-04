Home Cities Vijayawada

Endowments Min Srinivasa Rao counters former minister Umamaheswara Rao's claims on Kanak Durga temple

He, along with MLAs Malladi Vishnu and Jogi Ramesh, conducted a two-hour ground-level inspection on Thursday evening, to take stock of the arrangements made by the temple authorities. 

Published: 04th October 2019 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao inviting CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for Dasara festival celebrations atop Indrakeeladri | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said the State government was committed to provide hassle-free darshan to the devotees thronging Indrakeeladri during the Dasara festivities. He, along with MLAs Malladi Vishnu and Jogi Ramesh, conducted a two-hour ground-level inspection on Thursday evening, to take stock of the arrangements made by the temple authorities. 

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Rao said the previous government, failed to keep its promise of completing the Kanaka Durga flyover. “The flyover works are continuing even today. A meeting will be conducted with officials concerned soon to draft a master plan for speedy completion of the pending projects of the Durga temple,” he said.

Rao also took a dig at the TDP government for its ‘unmindful’ decision of razing down the kitchen on the hill shrine. The demolition of the structure has made it difficult to prepare prasadams, he opined. Commenting on the remarks made by former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao on recycling of darshan tickets and poor quality of Anna Prasadam, Rao added that the TDP leader had never tasted Anna Prasadam during his tenure as the minister. Later, he felicitated 150 for their services during the Dasara festivities.

