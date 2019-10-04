Home Cities Vijayawada

Row over Rs 9.5 lakh gift to goddess on fifth day at Kanak Durga temple

Heated argument takes place between vedic committee member and priests after devotee presents 253 gm gold necklace to goddess

Kanaka Durga temple. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Kanaka Durga temple, atop Indrakeeladri, witnessed moderate rush on the fifth day of Dasara festivities, in contrast to 80,000 devotees thronging the temple a day earlier. For some time on Thursday, the queue lines set up from the Canal Road to the hill shrine, prasadam counters near Kanaka Durga Nagar and bathing ghats wore a deserted look.

The presiding deity on the day was adorned as Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari Devi. The priests, who performed suprabhata seva, among other rituals, allowed darshan from 3 am. 

Meanwhile, former irrigation minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao visited the hill shrine through the queue lines for the goddess’ darshan. 

Speaking on the occasion, Umamaheswara Rao took strong objection to the temple authorities for recycling the darshan tickets and allowing the ruling party leaders inconvenience the devotees. 
Rao also demanded that the devasthanam make best use of the interest amount earned through donations and provide quality food to the devotees through the Nitya Annadanam scheme. 

Meanwhile, a devotee, Dhanekula Venkata Bhavani Prasad, and his wife Padma presented a 253 gram gold necklace, worth `9.5 lakh, to the goddess. Later, temple vedic committee member Shankara Sandilya asked the priests to redecorate the goddess with the gift. However, the priests refused to oblige and told the committee member that no jewellery was accepted for the goddess after alankaram. 

Following this, a heated arguments took place between the two parties. After speaking to temple authorities over the issue, Shankara reportedly left the premises in tears. Also, Annavaram and Kanipakam temple EOs offered silk robes to the goddess.

The turnout of VIPs on the day was also nominal. After praying at the temple on Thursday, former minister Kollu Ravindra urged the State government to focus on improving amenities for the devotees rather than spending the amount on campaigning. 

Also, the temple provided free meals to 10,761 devotees at Sringeri Mutt of Arjun Street. Around `7.8 lakh and `1.38 lakh was earned as revenue through the sale of laddus and pulihora prasadams. 

