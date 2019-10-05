Kuchipudi dancer from Hyderabad felicitated by Andhra Pradesh Arts Academy 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jyothi Reddy, a Kuchipudi dancer from Hyderabad, performed the traditional dance form at Culture Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) on Friday.

The performance was a part of the monthly programme, Natyasravanti, jointly organised by Mahalakshmi Group, Srinivasa Farms and the CCVA.

Jyothi’s daughter, Tarishya Reddy performed a ‘thillana’ entitled Kaliyanarthana as a prayer to Goddess Kali.

This was followed by ‘Krishna sabdam’ by Jyothi, in which she praised Lord Krishna. Her disciples offered a playful ‘jatiswara’ and the performance concluded with a collective performance by Jyothi and her disciples, including her daughter.

She was felicitated with the title ‘Natyakala Visarada’ by the Andhra Arts Academy.