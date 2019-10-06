Dasara festive rush at PNBS, railway station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With thousands heading towards their native places for celebrating Dasara, an unprecedented rush was witnessed at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) and Vijayawada Railway Station on Saturday evening.

Serpentine queues were seen at the reservation counters. To ensure hassle-free journey, the APSRTC has been operating 350 regular services from Hyderabad to Vijayawada and 30 special services to manage festive rush.

Apart from that, the RTC in Krishna region has been operating 650 special services from Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Vijayawada. Moreover, 550 regular services will be operated on Sunday from Vijayawada to various destinations across the State, along with special buses based on the passenger rush, said APSRTC Regional Manager G Nagendra Prasad. Prasad further said that passengers can book their tickets at www.apsrtconline.in.

Plans are also under consideration to operate special buses during the return journey from October 9 to 13.

Meanwhile, taking advantage of the situation, the private bus operators swung into action and operated buses to Rajahmundry, Ongole, Nellore and Visakhapatnam.

Several passengers who failed to get a ticket in RTC buses prefered to travel in private buses to celebrate the festival.