Home Cities Vijayawada

Dasara festive rush at PNBS, railway station

Several passengers who failed to get a ticket in RTC buses prefered to travel in private buses to celebrate the festival.

Published: 06th October 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC’s Corona buses parked at PNBS in Vijayawada.

APSRTC’s Corona buses parked at PNBS in Vijayawada. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With thousands heading towards their native places for celebrating Dasara, an unprecedented rush was witnessed at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) and Vijayawada Railway Station on Saturday evening.

Serpentine queues were seen at the reservation counters. To ensure hassle-free journey, the APSRTC has been operating 350 regular services from Hyderabad to Vijayawada and 30 special services to manage festive rush.

Apart from that, the RTC in Krishna region has been operating 650 special services from Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Vijayawada. Moreover, 550 regular services will be operated on Sunday from Vijayawada to various destinations across the State, along with special buses based on the passenger rush, said APSRTC Regional Manager G Nagendra Prasad. Prasad further said that passengers can book their tickets at www.apsrtconline.in.

Plans are also under consideration to operate special buses during the return journey from October 9 to 13.

Meanwhile, taking advantage of the situation, the private bus operators swung into action and operated buses to Rajahmundry, Ongole, Nellore and Visakhapatnam.

Several passengers who failed to get a ticket in RTC buses prefered to travel in private buses to celebrate the festival.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada PNBS
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp