Fare jack up: 113 cases booked against private bus operators

VIJAYAWADA: The Road Transport Authority (RTA) has cracked whip against private bus operators by registering 113 cases and seizing two buses (improper records) under the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act for fleecing the passengers through collection of exorbitant fares during the Dasara festivities.

Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) S Venkateswara Rao on Saturday said that to encash the festive season, several private bus operators in the district had doubled the fare.

Upon receiving complaints from passengers, a team of Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) carried out special checks at Kesarapalli toll gate and Garikapadu check post on Friday night and imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 from those charging high fares.

The DTC also said that stern action will be taken against private bus operators if they failed to operate buses with fare according to the State government’s guidelines.

He further said the department has been gathering data of online tickets being sold by private operators and penalties will be imposed on those, who were found guilty of irregularity.