Focus on maintenance of drains: GMC chief

GUNTUR: GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha inspected Kanna Vari Thota, Gajula Vari Veedhi and several other colonies in the city on Saturday.

She directed the GMC officials to submit proposals for the development of drains in the new colonies that came up in the city.

After observing dumping of garbage in drains at Kanna Vari Thota, she asked the local sanitary inspector to take action against the traders who resorted to indiscriminate disposal of waste.

The GMC engineering officials should ensure that rainwater does not stagnate on the main thoroughfares, she said.

Residents of Gajula Vari Veedhi complained to her about mosquito menace in the locality due to choking of drains with garbage.

The GMC should take effective measures to curb the mosquito menace in the city to keep vector-borne diseases at bay, she said.