Plan to shift Swaraj Maidan market dropped

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The plan of shifting the Swaraj Maidan Rythu Bazar have been dropped, as the inconvenience caused due to roadblock near the governor’s residence was solved.

Due to the barricades erected for the governor’s security, customers are now parking vehicles on the opposite foot of the road and walking the rest of the distance.

The officials have thus resumed the expansion of the market, where 100 additional stalls were being erected. These will be made available by this month.

Currently, there are about 250 stalls in Swaraj Maidan, where thousands of customers come every day.

As part of the developmental works, the marketing department officials have made cement flooring in the posterior of the market.

Soon the new 100 stalls will be formally inaugurated.

The officials are also planning to run a vehicle from the Swaraj Maidan to deliver produces at farmers’ market price to nearby colonies.

This facility is already available in Patamata and Kedareswaripeta Rythu Bazar.