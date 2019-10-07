Home Cities Vijayawada

Flower prices hit the sky as Vijayawada's vendors cash in on festive season

Cashing in on the festive season, vendors have jacked up the cost of flowers in the markets of Vijayawada.

Published: 07th October 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Gandhi flower market in Vijayawada (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cashing in on the festive season, vendors have jacked up the cost of flowers in the markets of Vijayawada. Whereas flowers in the Rajiv Gandhi wholesale flower market were being sold at Rs 80 per kg, the prices reached as high as Rs 250 for one kilogram in the retail markets. Even in Swaraj Maidan Rythu Bazar, the price was at Rs 200 for 100 gram.

As the city is in festive mood, the vendors, taking advantage of the situation, are increasing the prices of pooja items, such as coconuts and flowers. A small to medium size coconut is being sold at Rs 25 to Rs 30 at the wholesale markets, while the lemons are being sold at Rs 5 each. In retail markets, the prices have been more than doubled.

“Dasara is our biggest business season, even more than the Sravanam or wedding season. During Dasara, every day more than 800 tonnes of flowers including roses, chrysanthemums, marigold and others are being procured, which is double than what is procured on other days. Based on the increased demand from the public, prices of flowers have also been hiked. At the same time, the production of flowers has dwindled and we are finding it hard to procure good stocks. With the recent rains and floods, there has been a dip in production of flowers. We are expecting the trend to continue even after Dasara, as auspicious days are ahead and the prices will go up further,” N Subramanyam, a flower seller at the Rajiv Gandhi flower market in Vijayawada said.

On the other hand, denizens are also enjoying festive shopping, with markets and exhibitions in the city chock-a-block with people. The malls, electronic stores, textile showrooms are offering huge festival discounts. The organic mela, which is being held at the Municipal Stadium, is also drawing a good number of people, who are buying organic products to prepare festive food. Speaking to TNIE, B Prasada Rao, a microbiologist said, “I hail from a farmer’s family and we used to have tasty and healthy food during festivals. This year, with organic mela, we want to give our children a healthy start.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
flowers Vijayawada Rajiv Gandhi wholesale flower market Swaraj Maidan Rythu Bazar vijayawada flower market
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp