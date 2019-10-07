Flower prices hit the sky as Vijayawada's vendors cash in on festive season

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cashing in on the festive season, vendors have jacked up the cost of flowers in the markets of Vijayawada. Whereas flowers in the Rajiv Gandhi wholesale flower market were being sold at Rs 80 per kg, the prices reached as high as Rs 250 for one kilogram in the retail markets. Even in Swaraj Maidan Rythu Bazar, the price was at Rs 200 for 100 gram.

As the city is in festive mood, the vendors, taking advantage of the situation, are increasing the prices of pooja items, such as coconuts and flowers. A small to medium size coconut is being sold at Rs 25 to Rs 30 at the wholesale markets, while the lemons are being sold at Rs 5 each. In retail markets, the prices have been more than doubled.

“Dasara is our biggest business season, even more than the Sravanam or wedding season. During Dasara, every day more than 800 tonnes of flowers including roses, chrysanthemums, marigold and others are being procured, which is double than what is procured on other days. Based on the increased demand from the public, prices of flowers have also been hiked. At the same time, the production of flowers has dwindled and we are finding it hard to procure good stocks. With the recent rains and floods, there has been a dip in production of flowers. We are expecting the trend to continue even after Dasara, as auspicious days are ahead and the prices will go up further,” N Subramanyam, a flower seller at the Rajiv Gandhi flower market in Vijayawada said.

On the other hand, denizens are also enjoying festive shopping, with markets and exhibitions in the city chock-a-block with people. The malls, electronic stores, textile showrooms are offering huge festival discounts. The organic mela, which is being held at the Municipal Stadium, is also drawing a good number of people, who are buying organic products to prepare festive food. Speaking to TNIE, B Prasada Rao, a microbiologist said, “I hail from a farmer’s family and we used to have tasty and healthy food during festivals. This year, with organic mela, we want to give our children a healthy start.”