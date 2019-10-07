Home Cities Vijayawada

IRCTC unveils six-day ‘Treasures of Thailand’ package

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will operate a six-day tourism package to Thailand from Chennai from October 25, said IRCTC Southern Zone Manager Kishore Satya on Sunday. The package, called Treasures of Thailand, will cost Rs 42,624 for one person.

Disclosing the details before the media here, Satya said that the Thailand tour package is usually operated from Hyderabad. But this year, it will be operated from Chennai for the convenience of tourists in the Southern region.

As part of the tour, the passengers will depart from Chennai for Bangkok on October 25. After reaching Bangkok on October 26, the tour party will reach Pattaya, where the tourists will be taken to the Coral Island on October 27.

After visiting the Sanctuary of Truth temple in Pattaya, Bangkok city tour will be conducted that will include Wat Traimit and Wat Pho.

On October 29, the tourists will be taken to Safari World Tour and Marine Park. Passengers will return to Chennai on October 30.

The IRCTC manager further said that the VISA fee was not included in the package cost as the Thailand government has waived off the VISA fee till October 31. In case the fee is levied on VISA charges before the tour starts, passengers would have to pay Rs 4,400 as VISA fee to the IRCTC before departure. For double and triple occupancy, the package will cost Rs 38,442; for child with bed (ages 2 to 11) Rs 36,840 and for child without bed (ages 2-11) Rs 30,078 will be charged.

IRCTC manager (Chennai) L Subramani said a Bharat Darshan Tourist Train will be operated from Madurai on November 16. The 13-day package, Ramayana Yatra, will cost Rs 14,720 for one. The train will run via Vijayawada and cover Hampi-Nashik-Chitrakut Dham-Sitamarhi-Janakpuri (Nepal)-Ayodhya-Nandigram-Allahabad-Shringverpur.

