Over 2.5 lakh turn up for Durga Devi avatar at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The devotee rush continued on the eighth day of Dasara festivities with more than 2.5 lakh pilgrims (till 6 pm) visiting Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri to seek blessings from the deity adorned in Sri Durga Devi alankaram on Sunday.

Sri Durga Devi is believed to be the most powerful goddess and mother of the universe. As per sacred texts, she is behind creation, preservation and destruction of the world. In the Vedas, Durga Devi is mentioned as the supreme power. On the day of Ashtami, she killed the demon Mahishasura.

“Devotees believe that Durga Devi protects them from evils of the world and puts an end to their sorrows. In this avatar, she is seen seated on a lion, holding weapons,” said temple Sthanacharyulu Vishnubotla Siva Prasada Sharma.

According to the officials, the temple generated a revenue of around `53 lakh through the sale of tickets, prasadam, special poojas and other services. Keeping the rush of Bhavani devotees into consideration, special arrangements were made downhill and atop Indrakeeladri. “The last three days of the festivities are more prominent and devotees from various places come to participate in the festival and Tepposthavam,” said temple executive officer MV Suresh Babu.

Meanwhile, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board chairperson YV Subba Reddy visited the temple and presented sacred robes to the goddess on behalf of TTD.

“It’s a tradition to present clothes to the Durga Devi from TTD,” said Subba Reddy.Also, former BJP MP and veteran actor Uppalapati Krishnam Raju, his wife and Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society (APCO) managing director Himanshu Shukla presented sacred clothes and offered prayers to the goddess.

According to temple officials, more than three lakh devotees had darshan of the goddess, adorned in Sri Saraswati Devi alankaram on Saturday, marking Moola Nakshatram or the birth star of the goddess.

Sri Mahishasura Mardini alankaram today

On the penultimate day of the Dasara celebrations, the goddess will be adorned as Sri Mahishasura Mardini, considered to be the most ‘ugra avataram’ (fiery form) of the goddess, as she killed the demon Mahisha on Navami. Hence, it is known as Mahanavami. In Chandi Saptasati, it is stated that Sri Mahalakshmi Devi with ‘ashthadasa bhujas’ (eighteen hands) killed Mahishasura and manifested in the same form at Indrakeeladri. Over a period of time, she came to be known as Kanaka Durga. In this attire, she holds a trident and rides a lion