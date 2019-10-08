Home Cities Vijayawada

Loans worth Rs 740 crore provided under Vijayawada Loan Mela

Published: 08th October 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

NBFC, Bad loans

Representational image (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna district bankers set a new record by providing around Rs 740 crore worth of loans to the public in a span of one week under the first phase of Loan Mela, a customer outreach programme, said State-level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) convener and Andhra Bank Amravati zone general manager KV Nancharaiah.

He participated in the Bankers’ Seva Mahotsavam held at the IV Palace here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Nancharaiah said the first phase of the loan initiative began in 250 districts across the country on October 3 and has been evoking a good response from all sections. It will continue till October 10.

Under the initiative, loans were sanctioned for retail, agriculture, vehicle, home, MSME, education and personal categories on the spot. Of the total, a loan amount of Rs 243 crore was sanctioned by bankers in Machilipatnam alone and Rs 500 crore will be distributed during a three-day loan mela in Vijayawada, which starts from Monday.

All the major banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Corporation Bank have participated in the fair. Andhra Bank alone is providing the loan amount of Rs 150 crore.

Later Nancharaiah, along with District collector A Md Imtiaz, distributed bank loans to the self-help groups (SHGs) and other customers under Mudra scheme. Officials of other nationalised banks also attended the service fair.

On the occasion, Imtiaz handed over Mudra loans to 385 customers amounting to Rs 32.5 crore and Rs 24.54 crore was given to the SHGs. He said the SC Corporation, BC Corporation and other institutions were sanctioning loans.

Andhra Bank DGM M Venkateswara Rao, Andhra Bank AGM P Narasimha Murthy, Indian Bank DGM Y Manimala, SBI DGM D Nagendra, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh and customers attended the fair.

TAGS
Krishna district State-level Bankers’ Committee KV Nancharaiah loan mela in Vijayawada Andhra Bank
