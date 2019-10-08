Vijayawada municipal corporation to renovate parks, improve greenery in city

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After observing the play equipment lying defunct at various public parks across Vijayawada, municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh directed the officials concerned to carry out repair works and make them accessible.

The civic chief accompanied by city planner K Lakshmana Rao carried out an inspection at Rajiv Nagar, Radha Nagar and VUDA Colony on Monday to examine and rectify the problems being faced by residents.

During his visit, Venkatesh inspected the public parks in respective localities and sought the officials to prepare estimates for renovating them at the earliest. After examining the lung space in VUDA Colony, he directed the horticulture department officials to construct a compound wall and improve greenery and install play equipment on the premises.

Venkatesh then proceeded to Patamata Lanka to inspect the vacant land, where the town planning department officials had received the application for constructing a high-rise building and sought the officials to grant permission only after verifying documents properly.

Later, he also inspected the ongoing BT Road works near Elite Apartments in Christurajapuram and instructed the officials to complete the works on war-footing. Executive engineer Srinivas, health officer Madhusudhan Prasad and additional director for horticulture Jyothi accompanied him during the visit.