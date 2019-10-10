APSRTC starts 200 special services from Vijayawada for hassle-free journey 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 200 special buses were operated by the APSRTC to ensure hassle-free journey for passengers from the city on Wednesday. Of the total, 150 buses were operated to Hyderabad and the remaining to Bengaluru, Chennai and Visakhapatnam. Also, hundreds of Bhavani devotees were seen at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) heading towards their native places after having darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri.

“It has become a routine affair for the RTC to charge 50 per cent more on ticket fare in the special services during the festive season. Even though we are ready to pay the extra charge, special services are always overcrowded. The focus should be laid by the officials in operating enough number of buses,” said B Govindamma, a Bhavani devotee from Vizianagaram.

“Every year, Bhavani devotees from twin Godavari districts and Visakhapatnam throng the city during Dasara in good numbers. Special services are operated to Rajahmundry, Kakinada and Amalapuram within every half an hour for the rush. Based on the passenger demand, services are also run to Visakhapatnam and other Northern Andhra districts,” Deputy Chief Traffic Manager (DyCTM) K Sri Ramulu said.

He further said that an information centre was set up on the PNBS premises to guide the devotees. Besides, drinking water supply and other refreshments were also made available.

Six speciall trains via Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The South Central Railway will run six special trains between Secunderabad, Kakinada Town and Narsapur to clear extra rush of passengers during their return journey after Dasara vacation. Train No 07053 Secunderabad-Kakinada Town Special will depart Secunderabad at 9.40 pm on October 11. In the return journey, Train No 07054 Kakinada Town-Secunderabad Special will depart Kakinada Town at 8 pm on October 13 and reach Secunderabad at 7.40 am the next day. Train No 07255 Narsapur-Secunderabad Special will depart Narsapur at 6 pm on October 10 and 12 and reach Secunderabad at 4 am the next day.