Former Army officer held for duping NRI of Rs 1.65 cr

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A former Lieutenant Colonel, who had served in the Indian Army for around two decades, was arrested on Wednesday for cheating a non-resident Indian (NRI) to the tune of Rs 1.65 crore. The APCID sleuths, who investigated the issue, were shocked upon learning that the accused had left the Army in 2016 without citing any reason, divorced his wife (an army Major), changed his name and was married again. He was working as a physics lecturer at a coaching institute in Visakhapatnam.

Based on a complaint by the NRI–Appala Venkata Shyam Sundar, a team–led by APCID Superintendent of Police (SP-EOW) GVG Ashok Kumar– nabbed the accused, Byri Ajith Kumar Reddy alias Sanjay Kumar, from Hyderabad. Officials said Ajith Kumar was able to convince Shyam Sundar that he wanted to set up educational institutes for free coaching to students from rural areas, and duped the NRI of `1.65 crore. Ajith Kumar was later produced before the Visakhapatnam Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, which sent him to two weeks judicial remand.

The sleuths came to know that Ajith Kumar had served in the Army only during the interrogation. Later, he admitted to shifting his base to Visakhapatnam where he worked as a lecturer, and changing his name. He had also started his own institute, which he named Vasista Classes. The accused is also an IIM graduate and has extraordinary skills in Physics.

Explaining how Ajith Kumar was able to cheat the NRI, the officials said Shyam Sundar, originally from Tuni of East Godavari district and now an entrepreneur and scientist in Santa Carla, California, was looking for a person who could help him educate children and young men from his home State in science and technology.

“This is a case of cheating, impersonation, criminal breach of trust and forgery. The accused changed his name into Sanjay Kumar Gurade and was able to create fake Aadhar and other identification cards as well. Vinjamuri Sri Rama Chandra Murthy (friend of the NRI) introduced the accused to Syam in July 2018. Through his teaching skills, the accused impressed Shyam Sundar and made him spend `1.65 crores for establishing a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and robotics education centre in Tuni. As the institute’s construction works got delayed, Shyam Sundar started mounting pressure on Ajith. A few months later (in August 2018), Ajith absconded with his family from Visakhapatnam,” the SP explained.

After much efforts, the CID officials were able to traced him in LB Nagar, Hyderabad. “Ajith Reddy had told his neighbours that he was a robotics engineer and owned two software companies in California. During interrogation,it was revealed that his original name is Byri Ajith Kumar Reddy, a native of Hanumakonda. He joined the Indian Army in 1997 and served as Lt Colonel till February 2016. A lookout notice was also said to be issued by the Intelligence Bureau. He had even collected money from retired Army officers in Secunderabad to buy lands for them. Cases were registered in Hyderabad CCS for cheating a man of `46 lakh,” the SP added.

Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang and Indian Army officials appreciated efforts of APCID officials for tracing Ajith Kumar Reddy after nearly four years of his disappearance.

“CID officials are also investigating other frauds committed by him. If any person was defrauded by him, they can approach the CID through 8331043260 and 9440700856,” the CID officials added.

Complainant a scientist himself

Complainant Shyam Sundar, originally from Tuni and now an entrepreneur and scientist in Santa Carla, California, was looking for a person who could help him educate children and young men from his home State in science and technology